An NYPD officer shot and killed a Bronx man late Sunday after he threatened other tenants in his apartment complex and lunged at responding cops with a knife and a broom handle, officials said.

The suspect, identified Monday night as Kawaski Trawick, had a history of causing disruptive problems at the building, police said. He was transported to Bronx Lebanon Hospital after the confrontation and pronounced dead at 11:46 p.m., officials said. Police did not release Trawick's age.

Police officers had initially used a Taser on the man and were able to knock him to the ground, said NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan before the suspect's name was released. But when the two cops went further into the suspect's apartment on Grand Avenue in Morris Heights, he jumped up and grabbed the knife and broom handle, which was wrapped with tape, Monahan said.

Two officers backed out of the apartment but the man continued to “advance quickly” towards them, police said. At that point, one of the officers fired four shots, striking the suspect in the chest, Monahan told reporters during a briefing on the incident. The two cops went to a hospital for evaluation but were released with no injuries.

According to Monahan, the man later identified as Trawick had no prior documented history of emotional disturbance. At about 11 p.m. Sunday, he called the FDNY to report being locked out of his apartment and said part of it was on fire, Monahan said. The building houses people in need of assistance for homelessness, drug abuse and health problems, police said.

After responding, FDNY firefighters entered the apartment and found there was no fire, Monahan said. About the same time as the fire call, police received 911 calls reporting the suspect was threatening other tenants and banging on doors with a large stick, Monahan said. The suspect had been arrested back in January for threatening the building super and breaking a window, Monahan said .

The officer who opened fire was wearing an activated body worn camera \, Monahan said. From a review of the recording, Monahan believed the shooting was justified. The officer’s partner was not wearing a body camera, something that was under investigation, Monahan said.