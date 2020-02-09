A gunman shot and wounded an NYPD officer Saturday night in the Bronx in what Commissioner Dermot Shea called an assassination attempt that "should outrage all New Yorkers."

The unidentified officer was grazed on the chin and neck but avoided serious injury, Shea said. The officer was expected to be released from the hospital Sunday. Shea said the bullets narrowly missed the officer's carotid artery.

“He is lucky to be alive,“ Shea said late Saturday night during a news conference with Mayor Bill de Blasio and other NYPD officials at Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx where the wounded officer was taken for treatment.

“He is expected to make a full recovery," Shea said, "and it is a miracle."

Early Sunday, the NYPD released a video and a still image of an unidentified man wearing a dark, hooded coat and jeans investigators want to question in connection with the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. as the officer and his partner sat in the marked patrol van in front of 906 Simpson Street. The shooter first talked with the officers before opening fire, police said.

The wounded officer drove off and the gunman fled on foot. The officer's partner eventually got behind the wheel of the van and took him to the hospital, police said.

Shea recalled other unprovoked assaults on police officers sitting in their patrol vehicles.

In 2017, a gunman killed Officer Miosotis Familia as she sat in her patrol vehicle in the Bronx. In 2014, two officers, Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, were shot dead in their patrol car in Brooklyn by a man upset about recent police killings of unarmed black men. Shea said Ramos and Liu’s deaths were “not something that engenders anything but the worst memories.”

De Blasio condemned the latest shooting of an NYPD officer.

“There’s too much hatred in general, there’s too much hatred being directed at our officers, and it has to end,” the mayor said. “We have to move forward in a situation like this and find a way to create a peaceful society, not one where those who protect us are in danger in this way.”

The two uniformed officers, partners for eight years and friends since middle school, were sitting in their van with emergency lights activated when a man approached them and engaged them in conversation, Shea said.

The man asked the officers for directions, then pulled out a gun “without provocation,” the commissioner said. The man fired multiple shots, striking the officer behind the wheel. Shea said the officer’s carotid artery narrowly avoided injury.

Neither officer returned fire. Shea called both officers “heroic” for their composure and said their long association made for “an amazing story.”

Security video that appeared to capture the shooting shows the van driving quickly away as a man appeared to point something at the fleeing vehicle.

The officers had been stationed in the neighborhood within the 41st Precinct because of recent drug activity and violence, Shea said.

The president of the police union, Pat Lynch, said the department will use “all its resources” to bring the shooter to justice