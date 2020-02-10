NYPD lieutenant released from hospital after Bronx precinct shooting

An NYPD lieutenant, shot in the arm by an ex-convict who allegedly stormed a Bronx station house Sunday morning, only hours after allegedly ambushing another officer sitting in a marked police van, was released from the hospital Monday.

Lt. Jose Gautreaux, a 15-year veteran of the force, exited Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx to thunderous applause from more than 100 officers, NYPD top brass and local residents.

Wearing a sling over his left arm, Gautreaux put his hand to his heart and gave a thumbs-up to the crowd before entering a waiting black car with his mother and aunt. Gautreaux, a Bronx resident, smiled broadly and waved to the throngs of onlookers before the vehicle was escorted from the hospital by NYPD patrol vehicles.

“God bless you! May Jesus be with you,” called out Joanne Guzman, 55, of Fordham Road.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea called it “a great day” compared to a horrific weekend in the Bronx marked by a pair of shootings of officers that were described by Mayor Bill de Blasio as “assassination” attempts. Both officers are expected to make full recoveries.

“Jose is walking, springing from his wheelchair," Shea said. "It is through the grace of God that he stood up. It is unbelievable … He says he's ready to get back to work.”

The NYPD identified the alleged gunman as Robert Williams, 45, of Evergreen Avenue. He was charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest and is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

Williams' violent rampage allegedly began Saturday evening as he shot at two officers while they sat in a marked police van at 906 Simpson St., officials said. One officer, Paul Stroffolino, 31, was grazed in the chin and neck. He was treated at Lincoln Medical Center and released Sunday, a large white bandage visible on his neck.

Williams allegedly entered the 41st Precinct on Longwood Avenue roughly 12 hours later, just before 8 a.m. Sunday, pulled out a gun and began firing multiple rounds at uniformed officers near the front desk area, Shea said. The suspect then allegedly walked into an area adjacent to the desk and fired several rounds at point-blank range at cops and a civilian employee, the commissioner said.

At some point Gautreaux was hit in the upper left arm. The lieutenant returned fire but did not hit the suspect, Shea said.

Williams has a lengthy criminal record with three felony convictions, sources said. He shot an individual in the Bronx in 2002, carjacked a vehicle from a woman, crashed that car, then got into a gunfight with NYPD officers, police said. He was convicted of attempted murder after the 2002 incident and paroled in 2017, Shea said.

An official with the department said police are questioning Williams' girlfriend but did not elaborate further.

The commissioner Monday also responded to union leaders including Sgt. Ed Mullins, president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, which tweeted that "members of the NYPD are declaring war" on de Blasio. Shea said the rhetoric undermines the unity of the city, which he said supports the NYPD.

“The city is thankful for the NYPD and its commitment,” Shea said. “The tweets from Sgt. Mullins and others do not represent the voice of the community. [The remarks] are 100 percent inappropriate. We need to come together with the community, which is behind us.”

NYPD union officials have argued that the city has become less safe as a result of new criminal justice laws, including bail reform, that went into effect on Jan. 1. The new bail law was not a factor in the most recent shooting.

Annette Perez, 42, of Webster Avenue said she believes in the police department and its work.

“We must respect our officers. We have to support and respect human life," she said. He is not just a uniform but someone’s son, brother … a loved one

The commissioner and mayor have criticized anti-police rhetoric, including a recent protest in Manhattan by demonstrators who objected to the presence of police officers in the subway. Shea said the anger vented by those protesters reminded him of 2014, when officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu were shot dead in their patrol vehicle in Brooklyn by a man upset about recent police killings of unarmed black men.

With Anthony M. Destefano and Michael O'Keeffe