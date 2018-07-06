TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
74° Good Morning
NewsNew York

NYPD officer shot in leg in Brooklyn, taken to hospital, police say

NYPD officers at Tompkins Avenue and Decatur Street

NYPD officers at Tompkins Avenue and Decatur Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, near where the NYPD said a police officer was shot on Friday morning. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com
Print

A police officer was shot in the leg in Brooklyn on Friday morning, an NYPD spokesman said.

The officer was shot on Decatur Street, near Throop Avenue, in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 6:30 a.m., police said. The officer was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition.

The shooting happened while the officer was executing a search warrant, according to NBC New York. A suspect was taken into custody, the station reported.

"A police officer has been injured & transported to an area hospital in Brooklyn," the NYPD said in a tweet. The department said to expect a police presence and avoid Decatur Street and Tompkins Avenue.

There were no outstanding suspects, the NYPD said, but police did not say how many people were taken into custody.

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com

More news

Suffolk police at the scene where they say Suffolk police: Car strikes, kills pedestrian
Dylan Stolz, 51, of Little Neck, Queens, was Cops: LI teacher charged with child sex abuse
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, left, with Cynthia Nixon at her Primaries were wake-up call for incumbents
Mamoun's Falafel, the landmark eatery in Manhattan's Greenwich NYC falafel spot opens first Long Island location
The Massapequa school board met on Thursday. Board swears in new members; spot may stay open
A radar image on Friday morning showing rain Forecast: Flash flood watch in effect on LI