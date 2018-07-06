A police officer was shot in the leg in Brooklyn on Friday morning, an NYPD spokesman said.
The officer was shot on Decatur Street, near Throop Avenue, in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 6:30 a.m., police said. The officer was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition.
The shooting happened while the officer was executing a search warrant, according to NBC New York. A suspect was taken into custody, the station reported.
"A police officer has been injured & transported to an area hospital in Brooklyn," the NYPD said in a tweet. The department said to expect a police presence and avoid Decatur Street and Tompkins Avenue.
There were no outstanding suspects, the NYPD said, but police did not say how many people were taken into custody.
