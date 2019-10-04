TODAY'S PAPER
Funeral for fallen NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen to be held today

NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen was fatally shot early

NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen was fatally shot early Sunday morning while attempting to arrest a suspect in the Bronx. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Michael O'Keeffe and Robert Brodsky michael.okeeffe@newsday.com, robert.brodsky@newsday.com
Family, friends and New York City dignitaries are expected Friday to attend the funeral of Brian Mulkeen, the NYPD officer killed by friendly fire Sunday during a struggle with a suspect in the Bronx.

Hundreds of NYPD offices and cops from as far as Boston gathered at a two-part wake for Mulkeen at the Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home in Monroe in Orange County on Thursday afternoon to pay their respects.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill also attended the wake and are scheduled to attend a funeral Mass for Mulkeen on Friday at The Church of the Sacred Heart in Monroe.

Flags throughout Monroe are at half staff and there are signs in businesses expressing sorrow for the death of Mulkeen, who lived in Yorktown Heights in Westchester County.

Mulkeen, 33, had been a police officer for more than six years. He was shot near the Edenwald Houses, a public housing complex in the Edenwald section of the Bronx, while working in plainclothes on an anti-crime patrol, NYPD officials said. Mulkeen died at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in the Bronx. 

Two bullets fired from the guns of his fellow officers struck Mulkeen as he struggled on the ground with the suspect Antonio Williams, O’Neill told reporters at a news briefing.

According to police, officers shot and killed Williams, 27, as he attempted to grab Mulkeen’s weapon in the struggle.

The fallen officer and former standout track athlete at Fordham University displayed “incredible, incredible courage,” O'Neill had said, describing the officer's actions before his death.

On Monday, the city medical examiner disclosed that Mulkeen suffered bullet wounds to the head and torso.

It was the second time an NYPD officer had been killed by friendly fire this year. In February, NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen, 42, of Calverton, died after he was hit by friendly fire as he and other officers responded to a robbery in Queens.

