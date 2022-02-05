An off-duty NYPD officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury when shot in the foot Saturday, said Mayor Eric Adams' spokesman Fabien Levy.

The shooting happened in the area of Harlem and Morningside Heights, but details surrounding it weren't immediately clear.

A news conference is planned for later Saturday, Levy said. He described the officer's condition as stable.

The shooting comes less than a week after the funeral of Wilbert Mora, one of two NYPD cops shot dead Jan. 21, also in upper Manhattan.

With Matthew Chayes and Brinley Hineman

Check back for updates on this developing story.