An off-duty NYPD officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury when shot in the foot Saturday, said Mayor Eric Adams' spokesman Fabien Levy.
The shooting happened in the area of Harlem and Morningside Heights, but details surrounding it weren't immediately clear.
A news conference is planned for later Saturday, Levy said. He described the officer's condition as stable.
The shooting comes less than a week after the funeral of Wilbert Mora, one of two NYPD cops shot dead Jan. 21, also in upper Manhattan.
With Matthew Chayes and Brinley Hineman
Slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora remembered as a giant 'teddy bear,' rising star at funeralThe 6-foot-3 Mora was a big man in more ways than one, family members and New York City officials said during the service at St. Patrick's Cathedral. The 27-year-old immigrant from the Dominican Republic also had a deep reservoir of compassion, the police commissioner said. Second NYPD officer shot in Harlem dies"It's with great sadness I announce the passing of Officer Wilbert Mora," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Twitter. "Wilbert is 3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation." Official: One NYPD officer shot dead, one wounded in NYCOne NYPD officer was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting in Manhattan on Friday night, the NYPD commissioner said. The officers were shot in Harlem when they responded to a domestic dispute, police said. Mayor: Suspected gunman in slaying of NYPD officer diesThe suspected gunman who shot two NYPD officers, leaving one dead and another critically injured last week in Harlem, died on Monday, Mayor Eric Adams said. Plans were firmed up on Monday for Officer Jason Rivera's funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral and Officer Wilbert Mora remained in critical condition.