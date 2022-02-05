TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
NewsNew York

NYPD off-duty cop shot in foot in Manhattan, officials say

By Newsday Staff
Print

An off-duty NYPD officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury when shot in the foot Saturday, said Mayor Eric Adams' spokesman Fabien Levy.

The shooting happened in the area of Harlem and Morningside Heights, but details surrounding it weren't immediately clear.

A news conference is planned for later Saturday, Levy said. He described the officer's condition as stable.

The shooting comes less than a week after the funeral of Wilbert Mora, one of two NYPD cops shot dead Jan. 21, also in upper Manhattan.

With Matthew Chayes and Brinley Hineman

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Newsday Staff

More news

Nassau police identified a man found Sunday in
Gunfire killed him, relatives want him home in El Salvador
Samuel Levine, director of Touro's Jewish Law Institute,
Restoration of once-forgotten cemetery with over 5,000 graves to resume
Robin Herman, who broke gender barrier in NHL locker rooms, dies at 70
A box that were supposed to contain COVID-19
LIRR unions say it's taking too long to get COVID-19 test results back
A runner watches out for cars and black
Forecast: Sunny but cold with slight warming to come
Elaine Gross, founder and president of ERASE Racism
Through ERASE, students learn about Long Island's inequities
Didn’t find what you were looking for?