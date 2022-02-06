TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
NewsNew York

NYPD officer released from hospital after being shot in the foot

NYPD Chief Surgeon Dr. Eli Kleinman speaks during

NYPD Chief Surgeon Dr. Eli Kleinman speaks during an update on the latest NYPD officer shot. An off-duty NYPD officer was released from the hospital Sunday after being shot in the foot Saturday. Credit: NYPD via Facebook

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

An off-duty NYPD cop shot in the foot while attending a vigil in Manhattan Saturday has been released from Mount Sinai Morningside hospital, the department said Sunday.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, which occurred around 4:30 p.m. Saturday outside the Manhattanville Community Center in Harlem, according to the NYPD. The investigation is ongoing.

Chief Jeff Maddrey, head of the NYPD's Housing Bureau, said on Saturday investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier dispute between two men at the center involving the shooters. The officer, whose identity wasn't released, wasn't involved in the dispute, wasn't the target and didn't fire his gun, Maddrey said.

The officer, who works in the Bronx, didn't immediately realize he was shot and didn't experience pain until on-duty officers arrived at the scene, Maddrey said. The officer's injury wasn't life-threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery.

The officer was the seventh from the NYPD to be shot in the new year, including two who died.

Two or three people were being sought by the NYPD in connection with the shooting. The injured officer provided investigators with a description of the suspects.

The shooting comes after two cops were fatally shot on Jan. 21 in Harlem.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

More news

Adam Taddeo, left, John McMahon and Paige Taddeo
Bathers flock to beach for a dip in 38-degree water
Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin tosses an oyster
Hempstead cleanup plan puts more oysters in Jamaica Bay
State Sen. Anna Kaplan (D-North Hills), who sponsored
Will those who bought fake vaccination cards be prosecuted by Suffolk?
The "Heroes of the Great Outdoors" exhibit at
LI park exhibits celebrate African American artists, scientists, other notables
Newly elected Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has
Blakeman succeeds with conservatives by taking anti-mandate stance 
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, center, with Suffolk
Blue ribbons tied around Hewlett cancer center show support for police 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?