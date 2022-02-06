NYPD officer released from hospital after being shot in the foot

An off-duty NYPD cop shot in the foot while attending a vigil in Manhattan Saturday has been released from Mount Sinai Morningside hospital, the department said Sunday.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, which occurred around 4:30 p.m. Saturday outside the Manhattanville Community Center in Harlem, according to the NYPD. The investigation is ongoing.

Chief Jeff Maddrey, head of the NYPD's Housing Bureau, said on Saturday investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier dispute between two men at the center involving the shooters. The officer, whose identity wasn't released, wasn't involved in the dispute, wasn't the target and didn't fire his gun, Maddrey said.

The officer, who works in the Bronx, didn't immediately realize he was shot and didn't experience pain until on-duty officers arrived at the scene, Maddrey said. The officer's injury wasn't life-threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery.

The officer was the seventh from the NYPD to be shot in the new year, including two who died.

Two or three people were being sought by the NYPD in connection with the shooting. The injured officer provided investigators with a description of the suspects.

The shooting comes after two cops were fatally shot on Jan. 21 in Harlem.