NYPD: Off-duty officer from LI wounded by stray bullet

A stray bullet struck an off-duty NYPD officer from Suffolk County napping between shifts in a police precinct parking lot in Harlem, according to the department.

The officer’s skull was fractured; he is recovering at NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center, and there are no suspects, according to the new police commissioner, Keechant Sewell, the former Nassau police chief of detectives, whose first day on the city job was New Year’s.

The shooting happened after 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the 25th Precinct, where the officer, whose full name wasn't disclosed, had moved his personal vehicle to nap after a New Year's Eve shift.

He was awoken after 6 a.m. by rain coming through the window, felt pain, and was bleeding, according to the NYPD chief of detectives, James Essig.

