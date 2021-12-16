TODAY'S PAPER
Off-duty NYPD officer shot, man killed outside Queens nightclub, cops say

The NYPD says this is the firearm recovered

The NYPD says this is the firearm recovered in the shooting of an off-duty officer who was shot multiple times in an exchange of gunfire with a man who was killed outside a nightclub early Thursday. Credit: NYPD

By The Associated Press
An off-duty NYPD officer was shot multiple times and another man was killed in an exchange of gunfire outside a nightclub early Thursday in what investigators believe was an attempted robbery, according to Commissioner Dermot Shea.

The police lieutenant was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being confronted by several armed people wearing ski masks in Queens around 3 a.m., Shea said at a news conference Thursday morning.

"We believe these individuals were attempting to rob the officer, possibly of jewelry the officer was wearing," Shea said.

The officer, who had gotten off duty several hours earlier, exchanged gunfire with at least one of the masked people. The officer fired eight shots. One or more of the suspects fired nine shots, Shea said.

Shea said the officer is "lucky to be alive."

The unidentified suspect was shot in his chest and stomach and was declared dead shortly after the shooting. The other suspects fled in a vehicle.

The investigation is continuing.

