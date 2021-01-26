A police officer was shot and wounded Tuesday night in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

The officer was shot about 10:30 p.m. near Lafayette Avenue and White Plains Road in an area of the borough patrolled by the 43 Precinct, police said.

The officer was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, the spokesman said. Mayor Bill de Blasio was on his way to the hospital, according to WNBC/4 news.

Information on the officer's condition, and details about a possible suspect or events leading up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.