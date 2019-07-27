TODAY'S PAPER
Another NYPD officer dies by suicide, department says

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Another NYPD officer has apparently killed himself, at least the seventh one to die by suicide this year.

The latest death, by a self-inflicted gunshot, was on Staten Island on Saturday, according to NYPD spokeswoman Det. Sophia Mason.

The officer’s name and other details were not immediately disclosed.

In June, a month of four NYPD suicides, Police Commissioner James O'Neill called the officer suicides "a mental health crisis."

“We — the NYPD and the law enforcement profession as a whole — absolutely must take action. This cannot be allowed to continue,” O’Neill said then.

The NYPD has publicized several suicide-prevention resources including the Employee Assistance Unit, 646-610-6730; the Chaplains Unit, 212-473-2363; and Police Organization Providing Peer Assistance, 888-267-7267.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

