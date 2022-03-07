NYPD investigating officer-involved shooting during Bronx traffic stop

The NYPD said it is investigating the circumstances of a Sunday night officer-involved shooting in the Bronx that left a driver hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said the incident involved uniformed officers in two unmarked patrol vehicles and occurred during a traffic stop in the Morrisania section at about 8 p.m.

In a late-night news conference, police said the officers observed a black Jeep running "several" red lights. Once it had stopped for a light at the intersection of Boston Road and East 165th Street, one unmarked police vehicle, lights activated, came to an angled stop in front of the Jeep, to block it, while the second unmarked unit stopped behind the Jeep, police said.

Police said that as officers exited their vehicles the driver of the Jeep backed up and sped at one officer, who discharged his weapon, striking the driver.

It was not immediately clear how many rounds were discharged.

Police said officers "immediately began to render life-saving aid" to the driver, who was transported by EMS to Lincoln Medical Center in critical condition.

Two officers also were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, the NYPD said.

The NYPD said police bodycams were activated during the incident and that footage is being reviewed. The circumstances of the shooting are being investigated by the 4th Investigation Division, police said.

During a news conference, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said while NYPD policy is not to shoot at a moving vehicle unless something other than the vehicle is being used as a weapon, he said there are exceptions to that policy and that circumstances are reviewed on a case-by-case basis regarding the use of deadly force.

Three passengers in the Jeep were unharmed in the incident and were taken by police to the 42nd Precinct for additional investigation, police said.