NYPD: Man shot dead by cops in Manhattan after killing his sister-in-law

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
NYPD officers shot and killed a man Wednesday night in the Morningside Heights section of Manhattan after he fatally wounded his sister-in-law, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 6:50 p.m. call to an apartment on St. Nicholas Terrace confronted the man and opened fire, police said. Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

When cops entered the apartment, they found the man's sister-in-law with a gunshot to the head and stab wounds, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect shot by cops had also stabbed a man in the apartment but that victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening, the NYPD said.

The suspect's identity, as well as those of the woman and the man stabbed were not released.

The investigation is ongoing and being handled by detectives with the 26th Precinct, police said.

NYPD Chief Fausto Pichardo will speak about the shooting at a 9:15 p.m. Wednesday new conference at the precinct, officials said.

With Antonio Planas

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

