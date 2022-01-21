TODAY'S PAPER
Officials: Two NYPD officers shot dead in Harlem

NYPD members walk from a door at Harlem

NYPD members walk from a door at Harlem Hospital in the wake of a shooting of two officers on W. 135th St. in West Harlem. Friday, Jan. 21 2022. Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Newsday Staff
Print

Two NYPD officers were killed in a shooting in New York City on Friday night, officials told The New York Times.

The officers were shot in Harlem, Mayor Eric Adams’ spokesman said. Both were shot in the head, according to a police source. The suspect is also dead, a police official said.

The source told Newsday that the officers were responding to a domestic dispute at 135th Street and Lenox Avenue in upper Manhattan. They were taken to Harlem Hospital.

A woman had called police over a dispute she was having with her son, the source said.

The NYPD closed off West 135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Malcolm X boulevards, the department said on Twitter.

Adams was heading to Harlem Hospital after finishing a previously scheduled speech at a Sabbath service in Manhattan, said the spokesman, Fabien Levy.

Further details were not immediately released.

At least two other NYPD officers were shot earlier this week — one in the Bronx and another on Staten Island. Both survived.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

