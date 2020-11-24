TODAY'S PAPER
Two NYPD officers shot in Queens

NYPD officers at the scene of a shooting

NYPD officers at the scene of a shooting in the area of 179th Street in Queens Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Two NYPD officers were wounded and a suspect killed in a gunfight in Queens Tuesday that began after the cops answered a call about a domestic dispute on 179th Street, law enforcement officials said.

Both officers, one wounded in the hand and the other in the leg, were taken to Jamaica Hospital and were in stable condition, said an NYPD spokesman.

A law enforcement source said the incident occurred in the confines of the 105th Precinct which is centered on the Cambria Heights and Laurelton areas.

The names of the officers and the suspect weren't immediately available.

Police officials were rushing to the scene and the hospital, said the spokesman.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is en route to the hospital, his spokesman tweeted early Tuesday afternoon.

Nassau County Police Benevolent Association President and former-NYPD Police Officer James McDermott said in a statement Tuesday: "We extend our thoughts to the officers injured today and hope that they will make a full recovery. Police officers put their own safety in jeopardy for the safety of others, and we must applaud them for the true, everyday heroes that they are."

Noel DiGerolamo, President of the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association, said in a statement: "All members of the law enforcement community are praying for the speedy recovery of two officers shot in Queens today.

"This is another alarming reminder of the dangers faced by our police officers each and every day they put on the uniform and report for duty to serve communities throughout our state," DiGerolamo said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

