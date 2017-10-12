he NYPD has launched an investigation to find out whether there are additional sexual harassment or assault accusations against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein.

“Based on information referenced in published news reports the NYPD is conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints relating to the Harvey Weinstein matter,” the department said in a statement Thursday. “No filed complaints have been identified as of this time and as always, the NYPD encourages anyone who may have information pertaining to this matter to call the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.”

The review follows revelations about Weinstein’s settlements with several women over accusations of sexual harassment and assault. In an article published Tuesday, The New Yorker revealed that one of the women, model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, reported Weinstein to the NYPD in 2015. She said he had lunged at her, groped her breasts and attempted to put his hand up her skirt during a casting meeting at his office in TriBeCa, the magazine reported.

Working with the NYPD’s Special Victims Division, Battilana Gutierrez wore a wire the next time she saw Weinstein in an attempt to get him to confess to the assault.

Weinstein is heard on audio pressuring Battilana Gutierrez to come into his Tribeca Grand Hotel room. She tells him she doesn’t want to and asks him why he groped her the day before.

“Oh, please, I’m sorry, just come on in,” Weinstein can be heard saying. “I’m used to that. Come on. Please.”

“I won’t do it again,” he says later in the recording.

That recording wasn’t enough to file charges, though, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said.

“While the recording is horrifying to listen to, what emerged from the audio was insufficient to prove a crime under New York law,” Manhattan Chief Assistant District Attorney Karen Friedman-Agnifilo said Tuesday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that he didn’t have details about why the NYPD’s 2015 investigation wasn’t enough to charge him.

“From what little I do know, the NYPD pursued this very vigorously,” he said. “I don’t know what happened between the DA and NYPD.”

Weinstein, 65, is also being investigated by London’s Metropolitan Police, according to the Guardian. Several women who have come forward with allegations include actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd.

Weinstein, through his spokeswoman, has denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex.

With Matthew Chayes and Reuters