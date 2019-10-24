The NYPD officer injured during a struggle with an armed and naked man in Harlem Wedneday was shot by the suspect and not fellow cops, officials said Thursday.

NYPD Deputy Chief Kevin Maloney said officer Christopher Wintermute, a 34-year-old, seven-year veteran of the force, was was struck once in the chest during a confrontation with Victor Hernandez, 29. Hernandez, the superintendent of the Frederick Douglass Blvd. apartment building where the shooting took place, was shot and killed by Wintermute’s colleagues during the early morning struggle.

Wintermute was wearing a bulletvest when he was shot, which Maloney said may have save his life. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital and discharged five hours later.

Maloney, the commanding officer of the NYPD’s Force Investigation Division, said Wintermute was among the officers who responded to a 911 call at 1:51 from a resident who complained that a man was creating a disturbance in the hallway.

When police arrived at the building and went to the second floor, they saw Hernandez, wearing nothing but socks and armed with a 9-mm semi-automatic pistol, standing in a shooting stance.

Hernandez and Wintermute struggled on the floor of the hallway before other officers opened fire. Hernandez, who was shot 10 times by NYPD officers, was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

Hernandez had six prior arrests, all for domestic violence, Maloney said.