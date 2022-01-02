NYPD cop from LI leaves hospital after hit by stray bullet

Dozens of NYPD officers and supporters — including New York City Mayor Eric Adams — applauded as a cop from Suffolk County was discharged Sunday from a Manhattan hospital, one day after being struck by a stray bullet.

Officer Keith Wagenhauser, 33, climbed out of a wheelchair amid cheers as he left NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center and walked to the black van that would take him to his Long Island home.

"The paramount thing is that the officer is doing very well right now and we expect him to make a full recovery," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Sunday.

Officials said the shooting happened after 3 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the 25th Precinct in East Harlem, where Wagenhauser is based. The cop, scheduled to work again at 7 a.m. on Saturday, had moved his personal vehicle to the lot to nap after a New Year's Eve shift.

Wagenhauser woke up in pain at about 6:15 a.m. and realized his rear window had been shattered and that he was bleeding, officials said. He was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments from his head.

Sewell said there were no suspects in the shooting. Officials said they have not determined the intended target.

Detectives are reviewing video surveillance from nearby buildings and a Metro-North Railroad station, investigating rooftops, and taking other steps. There was no activation of the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system, officials said.