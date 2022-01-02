TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Evening
NewsNew York

NYPD cop from LI leaves hospital after hit by stray bullet

Police Officer Keith Wagenhauser from the 25th Precinct

Police Officer Keith Wagenhauser from the 25th Precinct leaves NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Centeron Sunday after recovering from a gunshot wound. Credit: Louis Lanzano

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

Dozens of NYPD officers and supporters — including New York City Mayor Eric Adams — applauded as a cop from Suffolk County was discharged Sunday from a Manhattan hospital, one day after being struck by a stray bullet.

Officer Keith Wagenhauser, 33, climbed out of a wheelchair amid cheers as he left NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center and walked to the black van that would take him to his Long Island home.

"The paramount thing is that the officer is doing very well right now and we expect him to make a full recovery," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Sunday.

Officials said the shooting happened after 3 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the 25th Precinct in East Harlem, where Wagenhauser is based. The cop, scheduled to work again at 7 a.m. on Saturday, had moved his personal vehicle to the lot to nap after a New Year's Eve shift.

Wagenhauser woke up in pain at about 6:15 a.m. and realized his rear window had been shattered and that he was bleeding, officials said. He was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments from his head.

Sewell said there were no suspects in the shooting. Officials said they have not determined the intended target.

Detectives are reviewing video surveillance from nearby buildings and a Metro-North Railroad station, investigating rooftops, and taking other steps. There was no activation of the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system, officials said.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

More news

Nassau County Legis. Richard Nicolello shakes hands with
New North Hempstead chief vows end to partisan politics
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney delivers his
Tierney sworn in as Suffolk County DA
Frank Sinisi, president of Pronto of Long Island
Driving force behind Suffolk charity dies at 87
Kings Park residents voted to expand the local
Kings Park sewer project expected to spark growth 
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman speaks Sunday during
Forecast: Temps take a dive, 2-3 inches snow
COVID-19 test kits are distributed at Nassau Coliseum
Experts: Holidays' impact on COVID-19 surge will be seen in coming weeks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?