Seven NYPD officers were arrested Wednesday on charges they provided protection to prostitution and gambling businesses in Brooklyn and Queens, officials said.

The cops, who as of late Wednesday weren't being identified, were charged with official misconduct and other offenses, said an NYPD spokesman.

Two other officers weren't criminally charged but were placed on modified assignment and could face administrative charges based on their conduct in the case, said the spokesman.

Cops who were arrested included a sergeant supervisor and a detective, according to officials.

The case began in 2015 when a cop tipped off the police Internal Affairs Bureau about possible misconduct, officials said. The investigation involved hundreds of hours of surveillance and wiretaps, said the spokesman.

The illegal businesses allegedly being protected involved prostitution and gambling operations in the Roosevelt Avenue area of Queens, as well as other locations in Brooklyn. Some 40 civilians were also being sought in the case, according to the NYPD.

In a statement, NYPD commissioner James O'Neill said that "Today, those who swore an oath and then betrayed it have felt the consequences of that infidelity. The people of this Department are rightly held to the highest standard, and should they fail to meet it, the penalty will be swift and severe."

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown released a statement saying: "The overwhelming number of police officers are honest and dedicated to making New York City a safe place to live. Neither my office nor Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill will tolerate that tiny percentage of officers who besmirch the reputation of the thousands upon thousands of their noble colleagues".

The defendants will be arraigned on Thursday in Queens Supreme Court and the details of the charges will be released at that time.