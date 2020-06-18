The NYPD surrounded and trapped George Floyd protesters and bystanders in a controversial practice known as “kettling” — even when issuing dispersal orders — witnesses testified Thursday.

Appearing by video to an all-day proceeding convened by state Attorney General Letitia James, the witnesses recalled protests in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx at which riot cops with batons suddenly appeared and boxed in protesters and anyone who happened to be nearby. Sometimes, the witnesses said, the cops struck with batons, used tactics such as tackling and pushing, and made arrests, or a combination.

“It’s unfair, because you are stuck between a rock and a hard place. You’re gonna lose either way. If you want to go home, you’re gonna get arrested. If you stay, you’re gonna get arrested," said Paulina Ramos, said she saw cops near Battery Park tackling and beating protesters earlier this month, and later the same night was kettled with 1,000 protesters on the Manhattan Bridge.

Thursday was the second day James presided over a public hearing — it was virtual due to the coronavirus emergency — to examine how the NYPD handled the protests. Originally scheduled only for Wednesday, James said she added a day because “so many people wanted to tell their stories.”

James said her office has also received hundreds of submissions, including cellphone camera footage. The NYPD has provided documents, too.

She said Thursday that the NYPD and the mayor’s office were each invited over the past 10 or so days to participate and have not accepted. She said she would modify the scheduled speaker’s list to accommodate if either wants to.

The local protests came in response to the bystander-recorded death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis. Floyd was handcuffed while shown for nearly nine minutes under the knee of a cop arresting him, allegedly for trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.

Furor over the arrest spread around the country and world and to New York, with rioting, looting and protests and other unrest. At the peak of the unrest, the NYPD had more than 22,000 cops out on a single day, according to department spokeswoman Devora Kaye. She said that from May 29 to June 15, the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau got 87 complaints involving 51 incidents.

Several officers have been disciplined, and one arrested and criminally charged who was seen on bystanders’ video cursing and shoving a 20-year-old, nonviolent woman into a curb.

As of June 8, there were 354 cops who said they were injured, and 132 injured protesters, though this is likely an undercount, NYPD spokesman Richard Esposito said then. He said then there were roughly 2,500 arrests and summonses in New York City.

At Thursday’s hearing, James questioned witnesses, as did two advisers: the former U.S. attorney general, Loretta Lynch, and an NYU law professor and policing expert, Barry Friedman.

Alissa McKendrick, one of the first witnesses Thursday, recalled trying to leave a protest June 3 near Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza, but the police officers closed in — on one side using shields to push protesters in one direction and cops in riot gear wielding batons running from the other direction.

“They were pushing us with shields and with their hands. I was hit with a baton in my ribs and pushed three or four times with force,” she testified, adding: “It was hard to walk away as quickly as officers wanted us to because of the crowd and also because there were many people on the ground, many people who were pushed to the ground.”

Even when there was a dispersal warning, the witnesses testified, there was no feasible way to comply, including during the curfew imposed June 1 by Mayor Bill de Blasio that lasted until June 7.

(The text of de Blasio’s executive order — along with a corresponding directive issued by the NYPD chief of department’s office — required that dispersal orders be given, and a chance to disperse, before an arrest made.)

At a protest in the Bronx on June 4, Kyla Savino recalled hearing a recorded warning about 10 minutes before the curfew began, “but we were completely kettled in so there was no way for us to leave.”

“At that time, we all started chanting, ‘Let us go,' like, let us be free, let us disperse. But they didn’t allow us, and at 8 p.m. they started crushing us in on both sides and beating people with batons, using pepper spray,” said Savino, who sustained a black eye when she was slammed to the ground, and later handcuffed with a zip tie.

Commissioner Dermot Shea had initially said that the police moved to close down that protest because there was evidence that criminality was afoot — although witnesses later disputed that assertion, according to news accounts, saying that peaceful protesters weren't near that activity, and noted that legal observers also were arrested.

Savino, under questioning Thursday by Friedman, said she was asked “pretty useless questions” by the police: “Are you gonna do this again? Did you learn your lesson? To which I ignored them.”