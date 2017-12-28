New class of 480 NYPD officers graduates

A blue surge of pride and purpose filled Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre on Thursday, when 480 freshly minted NYPD officers graduated, ready to serve and protect a city that has felt the hit of two terrorist acts in the past two months.

The ceremony coincided with a historically low crime rate for New York City, which is touting levels not seen since the 1950s. However, Mayor Bill de Blasio emphasized during the ceremony that the largest municipal police force in the country cannot become complacent.

The low level of crime was accomplished because of a “ceaseless thirst to do better. . . . We are the safest, biggest city in America,” de Blasio said, adding the police department “is an organization that never rests on its laurels.”

As of Dec. 27, there have been 288 murders in New York, putting the city on pace to have the lowest number of killings since the 1950s, according to NYPD crime statistics. The city recorded 294 murders in 1950, the NYPD said.

Several hundred family and friends sat in the historic theater to cheer the graduates’ accomplishments.

“I see you as 480 protectors of our people. The new champions of fairness and justice,” de Blasio said to the graduating NYPD class of women and men, who sat straight and motionless with white-gloved hands resting still on their laps.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill, a 35-year veteran who started in the rank and file, asked graduates to realize their achievement.

“You are an NYPD cop from the largest, most respected, most diverse, most trained department in the world,” he said.

O’Neill also acknowledged the constant threat of terrorism. Earlier this month, a suspected bomber detonated a homemade pipe bomb under the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Fighting “international terrorism is a 24-hour job. We must remain vigilant for freedom of speech, freedom of worship and freedom from fear,” O’Neill said.

“Today, it’s different. You have to be on your toes every second and not take anything for granted,” said retired NYPD Intelligence Division officer Harry Hughes, of Holtsville. On Thursday, his son Christopher Hughes, 23, became the second of his sons to become an NYPD officer.

NYPD graduate Phil Schaefer, 25, of Holbrook, said that after six months of studying, exams and physical training, Thursday’s graduation felt surreal.

“The whole six months, this is all I thought about during the late nights studying. It’s all worth it,” he said.

The graduating class also included two police officers from the United Arab Emirates who trained at the academy, but will return to their country.

“We worked together like brothers,” said Hashim Alhammadi, 28, of Dubai.