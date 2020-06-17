New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday the city will start releasing police disciplinary information, starting with all trial decisions and ultimately having “comprehensive disciplinary records” online.

De Blasio said the New York City Police Department will post the names, charges, hearing date and resolution of all pending disciplinary cases — there are now 1,100 — against police officers.

"When people don’t think there’s going to be justice, how is there going to be trust," de Blasio said. "So we have to restore trust, and the best way to restore trust is to show that the accountability is there that the internal disciplinary process at the NYPD will be fast, will be fair, will be transparent. When you believe that the process is actually about justice it opens up the pathways of trust and communication."

The changes come less than 10 days after the State Legislature passed and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed a repeal of the secrecy law, known as 50-a from 1976, which required the secrecy of “all personnel records used to evaluate performance toward continued employment or promotion.” The repeal was passed in the aftermath of nationwide protests of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, who died last month in police custody.

Starting immediately, the NYPD will also begin publishing the decisions made by the NYPD’s disciplinary tribunal, the mayor said.

The mayor said the NYPD has also begun making “comprehensive disciplinary records fully transparent and online” for every officer, though there is no deadline for this to happen.

Additionally, de Blasio said that internal affairs determinations would almost always be made within two weeks in cases in which a civilian is seriously hurt or worse — the process is currently open ended — and decisions on whether to suspend or modify and officer’s status would be within 48 hours.