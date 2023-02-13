NYPD says U-Haul truck stopped after police cruiser, 8 people struck in Brooklyn

This story was reported by Anthony M. DeStefano, Nicole Fuller, Michael O'Keeffe and John Valenti . It was written by Fuller.

Eight people were struck by a U-Haul truck that went on "a violent rampage through Brooklyn" Monday morning, before the driver was taken into police custody near the entrance to the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel to Manhattan, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

The commissioner, speaking near the entrance to the tunnel in Brooklyn, said a possible motive was still under investigation, but it didn't appear there was any terrorism connection.

"At this time, we have no indication that there was any terrorism involvement in this incident," said Sewell.

Two of the victims are in critical condition, two are in serious condition and four sustained minor injuries, the commissioner said. The victims, seven of whom are civilians and one a responding police officer, are being treated for their injuries at area hospitals.

"Our best wishes are joined by the entire city for their speedy recovery," Sewell said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The incident began about 10:50 a.m. with the report of a male driving a U-Haul truck on Bay Ridge Parkway. Sewell said there are seven crash scenes to process and police are still trying to reconstruct the events of the morning.

The identity of the U-Haul driver was not immediately released.

NYPD Highway Patrol units ultimately stopped the truck at the intersection of Columbia Street and Hamilton Avenue and took the driver into custody, police said.

New York City Councilman Justin Brannan tweeted about the incident Monday morning.

“A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge,” wrote Brannan, adding: Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn't an accident.”

With the AP