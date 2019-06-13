TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Former NYPD cop from Valley Stream gets 4 months for gun-licensing scheme

NYPD Sgt. David Villanueva, center, outside federal court

NYPD Sgt. David Villanueva, center, outside federal court in Manhattan in 2016. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Print

The one-time NYPD sergeant from Long Island who was a central figure in a gun-licensing scandal before becoming a key government cooperating witness has been sentenced to prison despite support from prosecutors who praised his assistance.

David Villanueva, 45, of Valley Stream, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 4 months behind bars by Manhattan U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein on his 2017 guilty plea to bribery, conspiracy and making false statements. He was ordered to surrender to begin serving his time in August.

The ex-cop, a supervisor in the NYPD’s licensing division, was accused of taking payoffs from lawyers and “expediters” in return for speeding up approvals or helping individuals keep gun licenses when their fitness was in question, and at times calling in favors from counterparts in Nassau County’s licensing division.

Prosecutors said he got more than $20,000 over four years, as well as free vacations and expensive gifts, and lied to FBI agents, but after agreeing to cooperate, helped build a half-dozen cases against license fixers and other cops, including licensing lawyer John Chambers and ex-NYPD Lt. Paul Dean.

Under advisory federal sentencing guidelines, Villanueva faced a recommended imprisonment of 57 to 71 months. But in a letter to Stein, the government praised him as an “exemplary cooperator” who was “genuinely remorseful” and “extraordinarily effective,” urging the judge to give him “significant credit.”

Villanueva, in court papers, asked for a noncustodial sentence. His lawyer declined to comment Thursday on the four-month term.

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

A host of other agencies are already probing Sources: MTA wants to hire ex-lawyer to probe OT
NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen of Calverton was killed LI street to be dedicated for fallen NYPD hero
NuHealth operates Nassau University Medical Center in East NuHealth owes $93M in health care premiums
Marc J. Silbert passed away on June 8. Longtime Sands Point resident, village trustee dies
The armory in Freeport was decommissioned in 2011. Law to return armory to village awaits signature
Cars drive over the speed limit at the Village plans to reduce speed limit
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search