NYPD announces promotions, retirements

The top echelon of the NYPD went through a major reshuffling Monday, with two chiefs given high-level appointments and others retiring, officials said.

Elevated to the highest uniformed position — chief of department — was Terence Monahan, 56, who had been holding the job on an acting basis since former chief Carlos Gomez retired last month. Monahan’s promotion cleared the way for Chief Rodney Harrison to take over as chief of patrol, a job Monahan had held since September 2016.

Harrison, a two-star assistant chief, had been working directly under Monahan in the chief of patrol’s office and was considered by officials to be one of the key implementers of Commissioner James O’Neill’s neighborhood policing program.

The promotions of Monahan and Harrison had been rumored around police headquarters ever since Gomez left on Dec. 21. What came as something of a surprise to many in the department was the retirement of a number of chiefs, including Chief of Transit Joseph Fox, who only last Friday told a reporter that he was staying on the job.

Also retiring were Chief Joanne Jaffe, head of community affairs; Chief Thomas P. Purtell, head of citywide operations; and Chief Diana Pizzuti, head of personnel.

The changes take effect next week.

“This is very unique for this agency,” one officer said of the mass changes. “Usually they let people just age out.”

Aside from Monahan, ages on all of those affected by the changes weren’t immediately available Monday.

With Fox’s departure, assistant chief Edward Delatorre, currently commanding officer of the patrol borough for Staten Island, will become chief of the transit bureau. Deputy Chief Nilda Irizarry Hofmann, currently executive officer of the department’s risk management bureau, will take over as chief of community affairs.

Other promotions include: Assistant Chief Harry Wedin to become chief of special operations, a new position replacing the position of chief of citywide operations; Assistant Chief Theresa Shortell to become chief of training; Chief William Morris to be chief of personnel; Assistant Chief John Donahue to be chief of strategic initiatives; Inspector Fausto Pichardo to become executive officer of the Patrol Service Bureau; Deputy Chief Stephen Hughes will become assistant chief and head of the Patrol Borough Manhattan South; and Assistant Chief Kenneth Corey will become commander of the Patrol Borough Staten Island.

Two civilians also were elevated: Deputy Commissioner Tracie Keesee will become the department’s equity and inclusion officer and Maria Otero was promoted to rank of assistant commissioner and will remain in the department’s office of administration.