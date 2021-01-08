New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea has tested positive for the coronavirus and was running the department from home, a police spokesman said Friday.

Spokesman Richard Esposito said that Shea is doing well and was in touch with his executive staff as he continued to run the 35,000 officer department. Asked if Shea was exhibiting any symptoms, Esposito would only say that the commissioner was "fine."

Police officials said that while Shea has been busy at numerous functions and is in close contact with people he has taken extensive precautions.

As of now, some 463 members of the NYPD have tested positive for COVID in January.