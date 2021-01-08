TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
NewsNew York

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tests positive for coronavirus, official says

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea attends

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea attends a promotion ceremony at One Police Plaza in Manhattan in November 2019. Credit: Charles Eckert

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Print

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea has tested positive for the coronavirus and was running the department from home, a police spokesman said Friday.

Spokesman Richard Esposito said that Shea is doing well and was in touch with his executive staff as he continued to run the 35,000 officer department. Asked if Shea was exhibiting any symptoms, Esposito would only say that the commissioner was "fine."

Police officials said that while Shea has been busy at numerous functions and is in close contact with people he has taken extensive precautions.

As of now, some 463 members of the NYPD have tested positive for COVID in January.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

More news

From left, Julia Levine, 17, Danielle Kacaj, 17, Long Island has 41 scholars in Regeneron science competition
Snapshot from "The Boys" /powerHouse Books Rick, left Best of friends: A photographer documents lifelong bonds
The Deer Park Fire Department and Suffolk County Police: Pedestrian dies after being struck in crash
When painter Ward Hooper met photographer Holly Gordon, The art of friendship: Painter, photographer collaborate on book
Peter King retired after 14 terms in the King faults Trump for Capitol riot: 'Most shameful moment in American history'
The Central Islip district featured prominently in the LI educators remain among the highest paid in NY, data shows
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search