NYPD shooting suspect indicted on attempted murder charges

The parolee charged with wounding two NYPD officers during a 12-hour shooting rampage in the Bronx last weekend has been indicted on 11 counts of attempted murder as well as attempted murder of a police officer, a prosecutor announced Friday morning.

Prosecutor Christine Scaccia said Robert Williams, 45, of the Bronx, was indicted Thursday.

Williams, 45, of Evergreen Avenue, allegedly stormed into the 41st Precinct in the Bronx Sunday morning, shooting at cops and civilians, and striking Lt. Jose Gautreaux in the upper left arm. Gautreaux was released from a Bronx hospital Monday.

The shooting came only hours after Williams ambushed a pair of officers sitting in a marked police van with its lights flashing, police said. Bullets grazed the chin and neck of Officer Paul Stroffolino.

Williams, wearing an orange uniform with his hands handcuffed behind his back, appeared Friday before Supreme Court Justice George Villegas at the Bronx County Hall of Justice. Williams' family shouted "I love you" before being admonished by court officers.

He was arraigned Monday and charged with more than a dozen counts each of first- and second-degree attempted murder. He entered a not guilty plea and was ordered held without bail.

The case is due back in court March 6.

With staff reports.

