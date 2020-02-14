TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
32° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

NYPD shooting suspect indicted on attempted murder charges

Robert Williams, center, appears in a Bronx courtroom

Robert Williams, center, appears in a Bronx courtroom Friday. Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

The parolee charged with wounding two NYPD officers during a 12-hour shooting rampage in the Bronx last weekend has been indicted on 11 counts of attempted murder as well as attempted murder of a police officer, a prosecutor announced Friday morning. 

Prosecutor Christine Scaccia said Robert Williams, 45, of the Bronx, was indicted Thursday. 

Williams, 45, of Evergreen Avenue, allegedly stormed into the 41st Precinct in the Bronx Sunday morning, shooting at cops and civilians, and striking Lt. Jose Gautreaux in the upper left arm. Gautreaux was released from a Bronx hospital Monday.

The shooting came only hours after Williams ambushed a pair of officers sitting in a marked police van with its lights flashing, police said. Bullets grazed the chin and neck of Officer Paul Stroffolino.

Williams, wearing an orange uniform with his hands handcuffed behind his back, appeared Friday before Supreme Court Justice George Villegas at the Bronx County Hall of Justice. Williams' family shouted "I love you" before being admonished by court officers. 

He was arraigned Monday and charged with more than a dozen counts each of first- and second-degree attempted murder. He entered a not guilty plea and was ordered held without bail. 

The case is due back in court March 6.

With staff reports.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search