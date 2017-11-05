An NYPD detective was struck by a vehicle Sunday night on Staten Island and suffered serious injuries, the NYPD said.

The detective, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, an NYPD spokesman said.

The on-duty detective was crossing the street near Akron Street and Richmond Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle, the spokesman said.

The driver, a 31-year-old woman from Staten Island, remained on the scene. She was not arrested as of 10:30 p.m., police said, but the investigation is ongoing.