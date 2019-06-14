NYPD: Officer commits suicide on Staten Island

An NYPD officer on Staten Island took his life Friday, the third time in the last nine days that a member of the department has committed suicide, officials said.

A spokesman for the department said the name of the 29-year-old officer wasn’t being released until family notification has been made. Police said he was shot around 3:45 p.m. Friday on a Staten Island street.

The officer had been assigned to the 121st Precinct and apparently took his life near the precinct station house, a law enforcement source said.

Last week, the department was rocked when Assistant Chief Steven Silks of Queens North Borough Command took his own life in his department car. He was found dead June 5. The next day, Brooklyn Det. Joseph Calabrese, a married father of four, committed suicide in a parking area off the Belt Parkway.

The deaths of Silks and Calabrese prompted NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill and others to implore any troubled officers to seek help.

