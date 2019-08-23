The West Islip sister of an NYPD officer who committed suicide earlier this month said she had a disappointing meeting with department officials Friday.

Eileen Echeverria, who spoke with reporters outside police headquarters in Lower Manhattan, said she felt department officials were just trying to placate her when they discussed programs now in place to help suicidal and mental ill cops. She said officers still fear they will be stigmatized if they use the program.

“For hundreds of officer struggling… for hundreds of widows and mother who have had to bury their children, this is our reality, you can’t sweep that under the rug, you can’t unbreak my mother’s heart, you can’t unbreak his children’s heart and you can’t unbreak mine,” said Echeverria.

The NYPD has experienced nine police suicides in 2019. In response, the city has implored cops in trouble to come forward and has started peer counseling in the precincts and has set up what officials say are confidential telephone numbers for officers to call. But Eileen Echeverria said cops believe there is no confidentiality in the reporting system.

Echeverria, 52, the owner of a hair salon in West Islip said that she had also tried unsuccessfully to meet with Commissioner James O’Neill since her brother, Robert Echeverria, killed himself on August14 at his home in Queens. The married cop left two children, as well as his sister and mother.

Eileen Echeverria related in a Newsday interview the day after her brother died that she had talked with internal affairs officers nearly a dozen times about his fragile and suicidal state, including as most recently as June. While Robert Echeverria did have his gun taken away for a brief period, Eileen said it was returned to him after a police psychiatrist deemed that he wasn’t a risk to himself or others.

“I have asked that perhaps that rather than have officers self-surrender, that we have in mental health experts in each precinct.,” Eileen said Friday. “Just as you and I every year go for a physical that perhaps officers should be called in three times a year.”

Since her brother died, Eileen said that she has been besieged by letters and emails of other officers and widows about the mental health problems for police work and the seeming inability of the department to deal with it.

“I have had hundreds of people who have reached out to me,” she said, adding that the “war on cops has been hurting all of us.”

An NYPD spokeswoman didn’t immediately return an email for comment on Echeverria.