NYPD hires new psychologist after LI cop's suicide

In the wake of the eleventh NYPD officer suicide in recent months, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said that a new psychologist will be coming on board March 1 to work with troubled cops — and not for the interest of the department.

“This is going to be different than anything we have ever done,” Monahan told reporters Tuesday regarding the psychologist who he would only identify as a woman. “Any decision being made is in the best interest of that police officer. I don’t care where she recommends them to get help,” Monahan said.

Det. Paul Federico, 53, who NYPD officials said lived with his family in West Bablylon, took his own life at the home of his mother in Queens shortly after noon on Monday.

Monahan said Federico worked as a community liaison officer for the NYPD, interfacing with a number of community groups and leaders, a key part of the department’s effort to stay in touch with neighborhoods and taken their pulse.

“He was a good guy,” said Monahan.

While he didn’t want to go into detail, Monahan said that Federico had some personal and medical issues. Other officials said Federico suffered from conditions related to September 11. His personal issues had prompted the department to remove his firearm as way of protecting himself, the officials noted.

“He had attempted to get help for medical conditions and other issues, personal issues he was having,” explained Monahan, who has been outspoken in imploring cops who are experiencing despair to get help. Last year 10 NYPD officers took their own lives.

“Again I don’t need to know where someone goes to get help. I really don’t want to know. Just get help,” emphasized Monahan.