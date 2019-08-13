A New York Police Department officer has committed suicide in Yonkers, the eighth member of the nation’s largest police department to take their own life this year, according to police.

Police in Yonkers said Tuesday morning they are actively investigating the apparent suicide death of an NYPD officer on Shoreview Drive in the Westchester city.

An NYPD spokesman declined to comment.

CNN first reported Tuesday morning that a 35-year-old officer, who was a seven-year veteran temporarily assigned to a detail near Yankee Stadium, is the latest NYPD officer to die by suicide. The officer, who was off-duty at the time, left a note, according to CNN.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill has spoken out repeatedly about the spate of suicides, imploring his officers to seek help.

O’Neill said in a June statement: "There is no shame in seeking assistance from the many resources available, both inside and outside the department. Accepting help is never a sign of weakness — in fact, it’s a sign of great strength."