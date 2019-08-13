TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
NewsNew York

Yonkers police investigate apparent NYPD member suicide

Police in Yonkers said Tuesday morning they are

Police in Yonkers said Tuesday morning they are actively investigating the apparent suicide death of an NYPD officer. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Anthony M. DeStefano and Nicole Fuller anthony.destefano@newsday.com, nicole.fuller@newsday.com
Print

A New York Police Department officer has committed suicide in Yonkers, the eighth member of the nation’s largest police department to take their own life this year, according to police.

Police in Yonkers said Tuesday morning they are actively investigating the apparent suicide death of an NYPD officer on Shoreview Drive in the Westchester city.

An NYPD spokesman declined to comment.

CNN first reported Tuesday morning that a 35-year-old officer, who was a seven-year veteran temporarily assigned to a detail near Yankee Stadium, is the latest NYPD officer to die by suicide. The officer, who was off-duty at the time, left a note, according to CNN.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill has spoken out repeatedly about the spate of suicides, imploring his officers to seek help.

O’Neill said in a June statement: "There is no shame in seeking assistance from the many resources available, both inside and outside the department. Accepting help is never a sign of weakness — in fact, it’s a sign of great strength."

By Anthony M. DeStefano and Nicole Fuller anthony.destefano@newsday.com, nicole.fuller@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Physicist Peter van Nieuwenhuizen of Stony Brook University, SBU professor wins prize for 'supergravity' work
Cliff Skudin, left, co-founder and president of Skudin Kids go from hospital patients to ocean surfers
The weather forecast for Tuesday. Forecast: Possible thunderstorms, rain today
The new spray pad at Shirley Beach in New, free spray park opens at LI beach
A veteran of the Southampton Village Police force Southampton officer accuses village of discrimination
Taishawn Blanton, left, Leann Horne, Jahvon Thompson and Four arrested in robbery of man in his car in Elmont
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search