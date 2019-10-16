An off-duty NYPD sergeant shot himself to death Tuesday night in Queens, the department said, the tenth city police officer to die by suicide this year.

The sergeant’s name is Linhong Li, according to several sources briefed on the matter. The sergeant had been assigned to work at the 24th Precinct on Manhattan's Upper West Side, according to the NYPD.

The sergeant killed himself at his home near St. John’s University, in the Fresh Meadows neighborhood of Queens, said NYPD spokeswoman Sgt. Mary O’Donnell on Tuesday night.

An emergency call came in at about 9:30 p.m. and he was pronounced dead about a half-hour later, she said.

The wife of the sergeant arrived home at 9:30 p.m. and found her husband bleeding from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the NYPD.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

On Wednesday morning, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted a link to mental-health resources.

“Tragically, we have lost another NYPD member to suicide," O'Neill wrote. "We’re taking great steps to end this mental-health crisis, and we vow to always keep fighting. Please take care of yourselves and regularly check up on your colleagues and loved ones. #StopSuicide."

Mayor Bill de Blasio had been notified about the death, said his chief spokeswoman, Freddi Goldstein.

Tuesday night's suicide is the tenth by an NYPD officer in 2019. Four NYPD officers took their lives in all of last year.

After four department officers killed themselves in June of this year, the NYPD declared a mental health crisis among the ranks and urged cops to seek help for themselves or others in distress.

“Seeking help is never a sign of weakness. In fact, it’s a sign of great strength,” O'Neill tweeted at the time.

The most recent suicide before Tuesday took place in August when NYPD Officer Robert Echeverria, who grew up in West Islip and lived in Laurelton, Queens, killed himself. His sister, Eileen Echeverria of West Islip, told Newsday in the days afterward that the department had cleared her brother for duty after a June mental health evaluation — even though he regularly threatened to harm himself or others.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea did not address Eileen Echeverria’s allegations at the time but acknowledged the department continued to struggle with officer suicides.

Officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty, according to a report last year by the Ruderman Family Foundation, which concluded that people in these professions kill themselves at higher rates than in the general population.

The NYPD is considering ways to detect suicide risk among its officers, including mandatory mental-health checkups, rethinking its prescription-drug policies and mining personnel data about each of its officers, such as discipline records and off-the-job problems, the department said late last month.