NYPD members to get free, confidential mental health help, city officials say

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD officials announced a new program Thursday that will provide cops with free and confidential mental health services in response to a rash of police suicides.

The program, Finest Cares,  will be administered by NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

“Too many members of the NYPD family have had to watch their colleagues and loved ones succumb to mental health issues,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said the program begins Monday. He urged NYPD officers struggling with depression, stress and other mental health issues to call 646-697-2020 to speak to a coordinator, who will help them schedule an appointment with a psychiatrist or psychologist.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

