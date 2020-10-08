The NYPD said police officers shot and killed a suspected fugitive in Queens Thursday who had fired on cops trying to question him about a September shooting.

The suspect, 24, had fled in a vehicle when the officers spotted and tried to detain him, then he displayed two handguns and ignored orders to drop them, according to Sgt. Anwar Ishmael, an NYPD spokesman.

He was brought to Jamaica hospital and pronounced dead; no officer was struck, Ishmael said. The man's identity was not immediately released.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. near 182nd Place and 144th Avenue, where officers from the NYPD warrant squad had been surveilling a location to arrest the man, a suspect in a Sept. 20 nonfatal shooting of four people, Ishmael said.

Just before the gunfire, the suspect was seen emerging from the location and entering the vehicle to go north on 144th Avenue, when the officers attempted to stop him and he tried to flee, Ishmael said.