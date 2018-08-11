An attempted murder charge was filed Saturday against a 15-year-old boy whom cops shot Friday in Far Rockaway, Queens — allegedly after he refused to drop a gun he had been firing into a dispersing crowd, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened near Redfern and Nameoke avenues at about 11:03 p.m., when two officers in uniform saw the teen firing at a crowd that officers from the 101st police precinct had been trying to break up about a half-hour earlier, according to a transcript, provided by the NYPD, of remarks of Assistant Chief David Barrere.

“Two uniformed police officers observed a male firing a gun towards the dispersing crowd,” said Barrere, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South, according to the transcript. “The officers engaged the male and gave him verbal commands to drop the gun. The officers fired at the male striking him several times.”

The NYPD released a photo of the Smith & Wesson handgun the department said was recovered at the scene.

The teen was brought to Long Island Jewish Hospital and was in stable condition as of early Saturday, according to the transcript; the two officers were brought to South Nassau Communities Hospital “for an evaluation.”

The teen, whose name was not disclosed, also was charged with attempted criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of a firearm, according to a news release Saturday afternoon.

The shooting scene is just over the border with Lawrence, near Nassau Expressway.

Asked the reason the crowd was being dispersed, whether the teen was charged as an adult, where on the body he was shot, how many bullets were fired, his current medical condition, and whether he has been discharged from the hospital, an email from the NYPD’s press office replied: “The investigation remains ongoing.”