New York City Police Chief of Department Terence Monahan, the highest ranking uniform member of the force, will be retiring from his job shortly, according to law enforcement officials with knowledge of the situation.

An official announcement was expected to be made at noon on Thursday, officials said.

Monahan, 59, took over the top spot in 2018 and presided over a uniformed force of 36,000 officers during a period of tumult and change, notably last summer's protests in the city sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody.

It was unclear early Thursday what new job Monahan would be taking after a 40-year-career with the NYPD.

His replacement reportedly would be Chief Rodney Harrison, the current NYPD chief of detectives.