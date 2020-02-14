Feds: Arrest made after threat to NYC police

Federal officials have made an arrest following an investigation into a threat to police in New York City, according to a Homeland Security Investigations official.

"Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) was made aware of a threat to the law enforcement community here in New York City," the official said in an emailed statement Friday. "As a result, HSI special agents investigated the threat and subsequently made an arrest. This investigation is still ongoing."

Homeland Security Investigations is part of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The official did not offer further details. In a tweet Friday, the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association said an alleged MS-13 gang member had been arrested by ICE in relation to an "assassination threat" made by someone seeking to shoot police officers.

On Thursday, the SBA had tweeted a notice that it said was distributed to NYPD officers that said a "credible threat" had been received and advised all police officers "TO BE VIGILANT AND ALERT."

On Friday, an NYPD spokeswoman said police "were aware of the threat and are on heightened alert as a result."

The NYPD has been on high alert since Sunday when, police said, Robert Williams, 45, of the Bronx, walked into the 41st Precinct stationhouse — the setting of the controversial 1981 film "Fort Apache, The Bronx" — in that borough, then opened fire on several uniformed officers and a civilian employee just before 8 a.m. After striking Lt. Jose Gautreaux in the arm, Williams dropped his gun and surrendered.

The shooting came only hours after Williams ambushed a pair of officers sitting in a marked police van with its lights flashing, police said. Bullets grazed the chin and neck of Officer Paul Stroffolino.

In court Monday, Bronx Assistant District Attorney Burim Namani said Williams, a parolee, told arresting officers that he committed the shootings because he was "tired of cops."

Namani said Williams later told officers: “I am going to shoot one of you when I get out."

Williams' court-appointed attorney, Thomas Klein, did not return an email or telephone call seeking comment Monday.

Judge Joseph McCormack ordered Williams, who entered a not guilty plea, held without bail.

Williams has been indicted on 11 counts of attempted murder as well as attempted murder of a police officer, a judge announced Friday morning.

Police union officials have argued the city has become less safe because of new criminal justice laws, including bail reform, that went into effect Jan. 1. The new bail law was not a factor in the weekend shooting.

After the shooting, union officials had harsh words for Williams, but also elected officials. Sgt. Ed Mullins, president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, tweeted Monday that "members of the NYPD are declaring war" on Mayor Bill de Blasio. He also said that "NYPD cops have been assassinated because of [de Blasio]. This isn’t over, Game on!"

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and de Blasio have criticized Mullins for his comments.

The rhetoric undermines unity in the city, and is "100 percent inappropriate. We need to come together with the community, which is behind us," Shea said.

In Albany Monday, de Blasio said he was "disgusted" by Mullins' tweet.

“It is just so inappropriate," the mayor said. "It’s kind of hard to put into words what it says about things that are going wrong in our public discourse.”



