NYPD: 2 arrested in Times Square hit-and-run that injured officer

By Robert Brodsky
Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run in Times Square Saturday night that left an NYPD officer injured, the NYPD said.

An NYPD spokesman said that Arfhy Santos, 20, and William Lopez, 24, were in custody and will be charged in the Jan. 13 incident, which was caught on video.

Police said that around 11:45 p.m. the officer attempted to stop a Mercedes C-230 that was driving recklessly near West 42nd Street.

The black, four-door sedan knocked the officer to the ground as it fled the scene.

The officer, who was not identified, was treated for minor injuries to his legs and back.

Authorities had identified the two suspects only hours earlier and released their photos to the public.

With AP

