NYPD counter-sniper teams and other security personnel will be on duty at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night for the playoff game, a top department official said.
“Tonight up in the Bronx we will have observation teams, counter-sniper teams, more resources, more heavy weapons teams,” said Chief of Department Carlos Gomez at a news briefing Tuesday.New York City officials have said there are no credible threats of mass casualty violence but said they are stepping up security out of an abundance of caution.
In light of the fatal Las Vegas concert massacre, the NYPD will be taking a look at its security plans for all major events such as the Thanksgiving Day Parade and New Year’s Eve to see what can be improved, Gomez said.
Law enforcement officials told Newsday previously that there are at least three, two-man anti-sniper teams providing coverage at big events in the city. One officer is designated as a spotter while the other is armed with a military style long gun.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.