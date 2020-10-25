NYPD investigating videos of cop touting Trump from squad vehicle

The NYPD says it’s investigating after a pair of videos went viral of a cop taunting residents of a Brooklyn neighboorhood by saying "Trump 2020" over the loudspeaker of a squad vehicle.

The videos, posted Saturday night, show the cop announcing support for the president’s reelection, as the marked SUV’s emergency lights flash, in the borough’s Flatbush neighborhood.

"Trump 2020. Put it on YouTube. Put it on Facebook. Trump 2020," the cop says in one video, and a man calls him a fascist and curses in the second.

By Sunday morning, the Twitter accounts of both the NYPD and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had addressed the incident.

"We are aware of this video and it is under investigation by our Brooklyn South Investigation Unit," tweeted @NYPDNews. "Police officers must remain apolitical."

Quoting the NYPD posting, @NYCMayor tweeted: "Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences. We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated."

The cop was not publicly identified.

Days earlier, the department’s top uniformed cop, Chief of Department Terence Monahan, had said that the endorsement of Trump by the NYPD’s largest labor union, the Police Benevolent Association, shouldn’t influence how cops treat supporters or opponents of the president.

"When we put on this uniform, we are apolitical," he said. "We have no stance in one way or another."