Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
89° Good Evening
89° Good Evening
NewsNew York

NY University offers free tuition for all medical students

By The Associated Press
Print

NEW YORK — New York University is offering free tuition for all of its medical students.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday the move is a first among major U.S. medical schools.

Rising tuition and six-figure loans have been pushing new doctors into higher-paying fields and contributing to a shortage of researchers and primary care physicians.

The associate dean for admissions and financial aid, Dr. Rafael Rivera, says there's a "moral imperative" to reduce debt.

Tuition had been set at about $55,000 for the coming year.

Most medical students will still need to pay about $29,000 for annual room and board and other living expenses.

NYU estimates it will need about $600 million to fund the tuition package in perpetuity. It has raised more than $450 million.

___

Information from: The Wall Street Journal, http://www.wsj.com

By The Associated Press

More news

State Sens. Kenneth LaValle and John Flanagan listen University gets $25M for new engineering building
Beachgoers say cool at Robert Moses State Park Forecasters: Sept. likely to be warmer than normal
Container ships docked at Port Newark, New Jersey. Trade war hurting NY factories, Fed poll finds
Odette Seda of Hicksville was charged with grand Police: Bookkeeper charged in theft from boss
President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One Trump to fundraise in the Hamptons tomorrow
Suffolk County police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron Cops: Teen with BB gun on school grounds arrested