NYPD: Off-duty city cop shot, wounded in Queens attempted carjacking

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
An off-duty NYPD officer was shot and wounded Tuesday night in Queens during an attempted carjacking, police said.

Two people were taken into custody, in connection with the shooting at 10:20 p.m. on Beach 62nd Street near Beach Channel Drive in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, the NYPD said.

The officer was taken to Jamaica Hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released, including the identifications of the off-duty cop and those in custody, or circumstances surrounding the alleged attempted carjacking.

