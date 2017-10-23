The children of an NYPD officer who claimed a man was stalking them over the weekend recanted their story on Monday, according to police and a law enforcement source.
The children, an 8-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, admitted they made the story up after police released surveillance images of the alleged suspect Monday morning and a man turned himself in for questioning later in the day, police said.
The man was released from custody without any charges, according to an NYPD spokesman.
On Sunday, the children told investigators that a man followed them, stood in front of their house and asked them questions about where they sleep during multiple encounters on Friday and Saturday, police said.
It was also reported to police that the man left a note at the children’s home that read "Watch out. I am watching you!! Your daughter is cute," according to the NYPD.
It remained unclear Monday night how the NYPD vetted the story, which included detailed accounts of multiple interactions with the alleged suspect, including one with a school bus matron.
