All lanes of the eastbound Long Island Expressway are closed in central Queens Tuesday after a dump truck overturned near Exit 23.

The accident occurred at 12:15 p.m. just east of the Kissena Boulevard exit overpass, according to a State Police spokesman.

While all lanes of the eastbound expressway are closed at Utopia Parkway (Exit 25), one lane of the westbound LIE has reopened, according to a NYPD spokesman.

The NYPD did not have any details on the cause of the accident or any injuries.