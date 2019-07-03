TODAY'S PAPER
SEARCH
Truck crash snarls commute out of NYC on eve of holiday

First responders work the scene of a truck

First responders work the scene of a truck accident at the entrance to the Lincoln Tunnel in Union City, N.J., Wednesday. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
UNION CITY, N.J. — An overturned garbage truck has blocked a major route out of New York City during the evening commute before the Fourth of July weekend.

The orange truck lay upside down Wednesday on an embankment on the New Jersey side of the Lincoln Tunnel.

New Jersey-bound vehicles are being held at the tunnel as crews work to clear the truck.

Officials say that they are assessing the number of injuries but that one person is in critical condition.

Officials say bus service from a major New York City hub, the Port Authority Bus Terminal, has been suspended.

They say passengers from New York should use PATH, New Jersey Transit and ferries to cross the Hudson River into New Jersey.

They say drivers should use the Holland Tunnel as an alternate route.

