TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Evening
SEARCH
28° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Hoot, hoot, hoot! Owl in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

In this photo provided by the Ravensbeard Wildlife

In this photo provided by the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, Ravensbeard Director and founder Ellen Kalish holds a Saw-whet owl at the center in Saugerties, N.Y., Wednesday, Nov. 18. Credit: AP/Lindsay Possumato

By The Associated Press
Print

It wasn't quite a partridge in a pear tree, but a worker helping set up the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree found a holiday surprise — a tiny owl among the massive branches.

The little bird, now named what else but Rockefeller, was discovered on Monday, dehydrated and hungry, but otherwise unharmed, said Ellen Kalish, director and founder of the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, New York, where the bird was taken.

Kalish said the bird is an adult male Saw-whet owl, one of the tiniest owls. It was taken to a veterinarian on Wednesday and got a clean bill of health.

"He's had a buffet of all-you-can-eat mice, so he's ready to go," she said.

She said the plan was to release the owl back to the wild this weekend.

The tree, a 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce, had been brought to Manhattan on Saturday from Oneonta, New York, in the central part of the state. The tree is put in place and then decorated over some weeks before being lit for the public in early December.

By The Associated Press

More news

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 infections has NYC public schools closing Thursday as virus rate hits 3% threshold
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo warned of With COVID-19 cases rising, Cuomo warns of 'tremendous spike' ahead
Photo from a candlelight vigil for 8-year-old Thomas Ex-NYPD cop accused of killing his son, Thomas Valva, says police illegally searched his home
As a steady rain fell, Brookhaven Town officials Suffolk creates zombie homes task force
The MTA expects to fill the budget gap MTA borrows to get through 2020, but drastic measures still possible next year
Christina Fudenski, mother of victim Jean Molnar, holds Judge calls driver in double Mastic Beach hit-and-run fatal 'coward'  
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search