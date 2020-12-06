TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
41° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

Sheriff: Defiant NYC bar owner struck deputy with his car

Mac's Public House co-owner Danny Presti is taken

Mac's Public House co-owner Danny Presti is taken away in handcuffs after being arrested by New York City sheriff's deputies on Tuesday in Staten Island. Credit: AP/Steve White

By The Associated Press
Print

The co-owner of a New York City bar that authorities said has been defying coronavirus restrictions was taken into custody early Sunday after running over a deputy with a car, authorities said.

Danny Presti fled from his bar, Mac's Public House, after deputies observed patrons entering the establishment Saturday night in violation of city and state closure orders, Sheriff Joseph Fucito said.

Deputies attempted to arrest Presti as he left the bar early Sunday, but Presti got into his car, struck a deputy and kept driving for about 100 yards even as the deputy was left hanging onto the hood, Fucito said.

Presti, 34, was eventually stopped and apprehended, the sheriff said. Charges against him were pending.

The injured deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. The deputy's condition wasn't immediately available.

An email seeking comment was sent to an attorney representing the bar's owners.

The Staten Island bar was the site of protests last week after the sheriff's office said plainclothes officers were able to go inside and order food and beverages on Tuesday. Presti was arrested at the time.

The tavern is in an area designated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as an orange zone because of spiking COVID-19 rates and was not supposed to be serving customers indoors. But the owners had declared the bar an "autonomous zone," a nod to protesters who claimed control over a Seattle neighborhood in June.

By The Associated Press

More news

Sailors aboard the USS Michael Murphy, named after A day of infamy remembered for LI and the rest of America 
Montgomery Granger, director of facilities for the Wyandanch Wyandanch school district ready to ditch failing cesspools 
Long Island special education professionals outline the changes Parents of special needs students: Kids need to be in school
Elise Rubin stands outside the window of her Families find isolation from relatives in nursing homes 'heartbreaking'
Blacks are underrepresented in the latest COVID-19 clinical Diversity critical in COVID-19 clinical trials, experts say
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a Trump challenges vote results while urging turnout in Georgia
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search