TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 30° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 30° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

Alleged PA bomber ordered detained after video conference

Akayed Ullah, 27, was propped up under white sheets in his room at Bellevue hospital.

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Alleged Port Authority bomber Akayed Ullah was ordered detained by a federal magistrate during a brief proceeding Wednesday afternoon through a video feed from the hospital where the accused Islamic State sympathizer is recovering from injuries suffered Monday.

Ullah, 27, was propped up under white sheets in his room at Bellevue hospital with his two public defenders while U.S. Magistrate Katharine Parker spoke to him from Manhattan federal court, where members of the press and public were able to watch.

During the 10-minute hearing, Ullah confirmed the video hookup was working — “Yes, I can see you,” he told Parker — and gave perfunctory answers to a series of questions about understanding his rights.

With his body entirely covered by bedding and only his face visible, Ullah was impassive, but briefly closed his eyes as Parker read the terrorism-related charges to him. Ullah’s lawyers did not contest a prosecutor’s request for detention without bail.

Ullah, a Brooklyn man of Bangladeshi descent, is charged with setting off a pipe bomb in an underground corridor near Times Square on Monday morning, injuring three and leaving Ullah with burns and cuts that led to his hospitalization.

Prosecutors say he told agents and police he was inspired by the Islamic State to carry out the attack to try to spread terror in retaliation for U.S. policies in the Mideast.

He is charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization, bombing a place of public use, destruction of property with explosives, use of a weapon of mass destruction and use of a destructive device in a crime of violence.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison and up to life if convicted of all counts.

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

The A. Holly Patterson campus in Uniondale, seen Developers seek tax breaks for housing project
The distinct collar worn by an abandoned dog SPCA: $5,000 reward in case of neglected dog
Glen Cove Mayor Reginald Spinello on Tuesday, Dec. Officials: Agreement reached to sell empty school
Huntington Town Supervisor Frank Petrone in his office, Town supervisor prepares for final board meeting
The LIRR's third track would run between Floral MTA OKs $1.9B pact to build LIRR 3rd track
Anthony Santino's final Hempstead Town Board meeting as Town OKs appointments at supervisor’s last meeting