Alleged Port Authority bomber Akayed Ullah was ordered detained by a federal magistrate during a brief proceeding Wednesday afternoon through a video feed from the hospital where the accused Islamic State sympathizer is recovering from injuries suffered Monday.

Ullah, 27, was propped up under white sheets in his room at Bellevue hospital with his two public defenders while U.S. Magistrate Katharine Parker spoke to him from Manhattan federal court, where members of the press and public were able to watch.

During the 10-minute hearing, Ullah confirmed the video hookup was working — “Yes, I can see you,” he told Parker — and gave perfunctory answers to a series of questions about understanding his rights.

With his body entirely covered by bedding and only his face visible, Ullah was impassive, but briefly closed his eyes as Parker read the terrorism-related charges to him. Ullah’s lawyers did not contest a prosecutor’s request for detention without bail.

Ullah, a Brooklyn man of Bangladeshi descent, is charged with setting off a pipe bomb in an underground corridor near Times Square on Monday morning, injuring three and leaving Ullah with burns and cuts that led to his hospitalization.

Prosecutors say he told agents and police he was inspired by the Islamic State to carry out the attack to try to spread terror in retaliation for U.S. policies in the Mideast.

He is charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization, bombing a place of public use, destruction of property with explosives, use of a weapon of mass destruction and use of a destructive device in a crime of violence.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison and up to life if convicted of all counts.