New York City police union officials and politicians protested the Friday afternoon release of convicted cop killer Herman Bell, demanding that parole laws be strengthened to give victims’ families more input in the process.

“The current parole process contains gigantic loopholes that allow murderous monsters like Herman Bell to game the system,” New York City Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch said in a statement.

Bell has served 44 years in prison, having pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder in May 1971 of NYPD Officer Joseph Piagentini as he begged for his life in the name of his two daughters. Bell also was convicted of killing Officer Waverly Jones in the same Harlem ambush. Bell is serving a concurrent sentence after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Sgt. John Young in San Francisco three months later.

At a news conference in Manhattan surrounded by fellow officers, as well as state Sen. Marty Golden (R-Brooklyn), Lynch railed against the parole board that ordered the release of Bell.

Despite numerous legal moves by the PBA to keep Bell in prison, Lynch admitted that he could be released from prison Friday.

Bell was a member of the Black Liberation Army when he and two others lured police to Harlem where they were met with gunfire. At least 12 of the 16 bullets hit Piagentini.

The parole board argued that although Bell’s crime was “one of the most supreme assaults on society,” Bell’s age, years in prison, personal growth and remorse warranted his parole.